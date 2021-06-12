Infectious disease doctor Tatiana Chalenko warned about the dangers of milk for young children in an interview with URA.RU.

According to her, if a child has a tendency to skin rashes, he may be diagnosed with lactose intolerance. Allergy manifests itself in the form of dermatitis and eczema.

Chalenko noted that children from one to three years old should gradually introduce dairy products into complementary foods, observing the reaction. “For children of this age, cow’s milk protein is the main true allergen. Even fermented milk products, such as cottage cheese and kefir, doctors advise to introduce children into the diet with caution, ”the specialist added.

The doctor also stressed that children with lactose intolerance may show other symptoms, such as abdominal pain. Parents often make the mistake of substituting goat or soy milk for cow’s milk, Chalenko said. According to her, children may have cross-allergic reactions to other types of protein.

