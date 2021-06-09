Refusal of bad habits, calorie deficit and physical activity will help get rid of extra pounds, said oncologist Maxim Rykov.

The physician tested the effectiveness of these three rules on himself: in three months he lost 30 kg.

Rykov noted that three rules must be observed simultaneously. So, those who want to lose weight should give up alcohol and cigarettes, since bad habits will reduce the positive effect of diet and exercise.

In addition, the body must maintain a caloric deficit so that energy from adipose tissue begins to be expended. According to the doctor, the most effective are carbohydrate-free diets, which are based on the consumption of large amounts of protein. However, it should be remembered that such a diet can be dangerous because of the rapid return of weight.

Also, the doctor advises to include physical activity in the plan for the day, which should last at least 46 minutes.

“The energy contained in adipose tissue begins to be released only after 20-30 minutes of continuous physical activity. Therefore, only long-term, so-called aerobic workouts – running, cycling, swimming, walking, etc., give the desired effect of fat burning, ”Rykov explained.

The doctor also reminded that each sport has contraindications, so you should consult with your doctors. Rykov also called the fast pace of weight loss not very beneficial to health.