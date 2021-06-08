Liu Jinyuan, the chief physician of one of the Beijing clinics, said that for weight loss, Chinese medicine recommends not starving, but satisfying your food needs by 50–70%.

According to the specialist, no matter how much a person ate, his spleen works 100%, so the food becomes a tonic, not fat.

“This is the best option. Plus, you need to move more towards this. Without movement, weight loss is impossible, it is necessary “, – he said”RIA News“.

Also, to speed up the metabolism, you can sometimes put needles, the specialist noted. At the same time, Liu Jinyuan strongly advised never to try various supplements for weight loss, as they are harmful to health. He noted that women with impaired function often come to his clinic after taking such drugs.

Earlier, dietitian Lola Biggs said that adding turmeric to food will help to effectively lose weight and maintain youth in a relatively quick time.

Taking turmeric twice a day leads to significant reductions in body weight, body mass index, and waist and hip circumference, she said.