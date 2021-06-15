Dermatologist Julia Gallyamova warned about the dangers of swimming in reservoirs.

As the specialist noted in an interview with the TV channel “Star” on Monday 14 June, careless bathing can lead to health problems, so safety rules must be followed.

“Standing water has always been considered dangerous for swimming. These are lakes with no running water. Microflora, a suspension of microbes and plankton stagnate there. Accordingly, it can be dangerous, ”the doctor said.

Gallyamova noted that this problem is gaining urgency in the private sector, where local residents take cows to a watering hole in the nearest pond, where children can swim. Also, the doctor recalled the reservoirs, where there are many wild ducks.

“They can develop deep mycoses, parasites can penetrate through the skin,” the doctor explained.

She added that the flowing waters near residential areas are suitable for swimming, but even there, ingestion of water should be avoided.

On June 13, doctors warned of the dangers of swimming in untested bodies of water. Immunologist Vladimir Bolibok emphasized that the inspection of reservoirs is carried out for the sake of the safety of the Russians themselves, since there can be anything in the water – from fishing nets to radiation, the website writes. 360tv.ru…

At the end of May, Rospotrebnadzor opened eight swimming zones in Moscow. Putyaevsky pond has been added to the traditional places of summer recreation this year after a long break. In addition to it, you can swim in the White Lake, Meshchersky Lake, in Serebryany Bor-2 and Serebryany Bor-3, in the Big City Pond, on Lake Black and on Shkolnoye Lake.