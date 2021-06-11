Not all antibodies are capable of neutralizing the coronavirus. Tatiana Gaponova, the chief freelance transfusiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, told Izvestia about this.

According to the specialist, antibodies are in the blood plasma. Their concentration can be determined using special test systems. As explained by Gaponova, on the basis of the test results, donors are selected for donation of anticoid plasma. She emphasized that this method of treating patients with COVID-19 is quite effective in the early days of the disease.

On the eve of the donor day, the expert also told who can donate anti-plasma plasma. According to her, the requirements for those wishing to donate antibodies are practically the same as for ordinary donors: a person must be absolutely healthy. But there are age restrictions: the maximum age of those wishing to donate antikoid plasma should not exceed 55 years.

Gaponova also noted that the donation period depends on how the disease progressed. If COVID-19 was mild, then you need to wait 14 days after a negative test. If the donor has suffered a severe coronavirus and took antibiotics, it is necessary to wait at least a month after receiving negative results. Not only those who have recovered, but also those who have received the vaccine, can donate antikid plasma.

Earlier, the drug “Covid-globulin” was registered in Russia on the basis of blood plasma of patients with coronavirus infection. To develop it, it took 2.5 tons of biomaterial from recovered residents of Moscow.