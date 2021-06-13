Copenhagen – «This morning we spoke with Christian Eriksen, he sent his thanks to the whole team. His condition is stable, he remains in hospital for further tests ». The Danish Football Association in a tweet reassures about the conditions of the Danish international who yesterday suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the match against Finland and was saved by the intervention of doctors.

«The team and the staff of the national team – adds the Football Association – have received assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s accident. We would like to thank everyone for the messages received from fans, players, the Danish and English Royal Families, international clubs, etc. We encourage everyone to send their messages to the Danish Federation. We are sure they will reach Eriksen and her family. ‘

Malore Eriksen, the doctor speaks: “Suddenly there was no more heartbeat”

Meanwhile, the doctor of the Danish national team, Morten Boesen, went back to the frightening moments of yesterday when he immediately understood that there was not a second to lose: «He was breathing and I could hear his pulse. But suddenly things changed. And as everyone saw, we started giving him a heart massage ». His are words of a narrow escape: «We managed to get Christian back. And he talked to me before he was taken to the hospital. ‘ The doctor also said that “there were four psychologists in the hotel with the team all night. We did help groups, everyone was able to express their feelings. This morning these professionals returned to the hotel, the players were able to benefit from medical help: we greatly appreciate the help from outside ».

Euro2020, illness on the pitch for Eriksen during Denmark – Finland

Chilling story, that of Boesen: «Christian was gone, he was practically dead … He was in cardiac arrest. I don’t know how we got it back into the world, it all happened so fast. I’m not a cardiologist, I can’t go into details, that’s why there are specialists, experts in the subject ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS