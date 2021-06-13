Cardiologist Scott Murray assessed the prospects for the return to football of Danish national team player and Italian Inter, Christian Eriksen, who fainted during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. His words are quoted by the Daily Mail.

“This is probably the end of his career,” Murray said. He explained that in Italy it is forbidden to enter the field with heart anomalies. “They have been working on this for a long time, more than 20 years, and have reduced the death rate from cardiac arrest in sports from more than three percent to one percent,” the doctor said.

Murray noted that Italy has one of the best systems for screening athletes for heart problems. The fact that Eriksen had them suddenly only proves their danger.

Earlier, the former doctor of the Russian national team, Yuri Vasilkov, named the reason for Eriksen’s loss of consciousness during the Euro 2020 match. He spoke about cardiac arrest and explained that this is the rarest case for such a situation.

On June 12, Eriksen passed out during a match against the Finnish team. At the end of the first half, the player fell onto the lawn and could not get up. The match between the national teams was suspended at the score 0: 0. The athlete received emergency assistance on the field for about 15 minutes, after which he was carried on a stretcher to the under-stands and taken to the hospital. Later he came to his senses, and it was decided to finish the match.