The vibrant Roland Garros semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal this friday for four hours became the leading broadcast of the day both among the thematic channels of DTT and pay television.

The Discovery group once again bet in our country on a dual strategy. DMAX made the open show profitable, far exceeding half a million viewers (598,000 and 5.3% screen share). A total of 2,756,000 people watched at least one minute of the broadcast.

Eurosport also exceeded half a million (551,000 and 41.2% of Compartir). The issue reached 1,401,000 contacts.

The sum of both leaves an average audience of more than one million viewers (1,149,000).

DMAX has recorded its best audience records thanks to Roland Garros. The final between Djokovic and Nadal in 2014 or the final of last year also with the same protagonists (1,474,000 and 12%), among the most watched broadcasts in the history of the channel.

The final of this edition played tomorrow by Djokovic and Tsitsipas can also be followed from 15:00 on DMAX and Eurosport 1.