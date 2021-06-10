BigMat has 800 points of sale in Spain THE COUNTRY

At BigMat, the distribution company specializing in construction and DIY products and solutions, they are clear that unity is strength. “We are not going to be able to do anything alone, that is why we are doing everything possible to grow and grow and to provide services to our partners,” says Jesús Prieto, CEO. With the recent purchase of La Plataforma de la Construcción – the cost of which they refuse to provide – they take another step towards achieving this philosophy and accelerate the growth of the group for the equivalent of three years in their strategic plan. The company, which had a turnover of 1,100 million euros in 2020, challenges the large verticals in the sector with its commitment to cooperative in the form and a public limited company in operation.

“I think it will bring many joys,” says Prieto about the model of La Plataforma de la Construcción, whose 12 establishments, two logistics centers and stock have acquired, thanks to the contributions of the partners, after materializing the agreement with the group Saint-Gobain. With this operation, BigMat pursues a double objective. First, to strengthen its position in the two largest towns in the country: “Saint-Gobain was involved in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​cities in which we do have quite a few partners around us, but not in the capital itself.” And second, take advantage of their know-how: “They have a different management model than the traditional building materials warehouse. And that model is the one that we are going to take to apply it in the BigMat Iberia warehouses. We are going to transform it so that it is useful and practical for our partners ”.

This purchase is, so far, the last strategic move of a group that was born in Spain in 1998. Then, seven Madrid warehousemen found in BigMat France, which was looking to export their formula to give the brand more notoriety, the mirror in the to be reflected. “From there to a head office that bought in small offices on Calle de las Naciones, which had two offices, to what is now BigMat is a good evolution and I think it has been a success for all partners”, says Prieto . In 2000, 20 partners had joined, in 2005 there were 70 and currently there are around 250, half a thousand operators and 800 points of sale in Spain and Portugal.

The drive to get bigger is part of the company’s DNA. “We have grown both internally, adding more partners in BigMat, and externally,” says the CEO. The purchasing center that materialized 20 years ago has been followed by two more: MasObra, founded in 2015, and Divendi, acquired in 2018. In addition, they have developed BigWin, the group’s subsidiary dedicated to the door and window business; Yo Reformo, a platform to connect individuals with professionals for reform projects, and BigLog, the logistics division with a center of more than 100,000 square meters in Castellón, which is now joined by the two from La Plataforma.

The group grows above the market average. At this time, they have already reached the 7% increase that they had planned for this year and they estimate a turnover of around 1,250 million euros. Last year, its income increased 12% compared to 2019, despite the situation derived from the covid-19 pandemic. “As far as possible, it has not affected us much economically,” says Prieto, “as we are all over the Iberian Peninsula and we are a basic service, then we have had 60% of the shops open when the great crisis happened because people have to keep doing works ”. They did face, like other companies, supply problems.

Who sells on the internet? The verticals. The horizontals, to see how they agree. Well, BigMat has managed to sell online. No one could think of that and there we are, “says the CEO about the launch of his electronic sales channel in June 2020.” Part of the trade in 5 or 10 years will be on the Internet, “says Prieto, who in This scenario highlights the 800 points of sale they have, if the customer chooses not to receive it at home, and the professional advice at them. “I believe that on the internet and in many things, traditional commerce we can do very well,” he says.

The service, with personalized and professionalized attention, that they show off at BigMat is one of the weapons they use to face their competitors. “We can go in an hour to take the material that the client has forgotten anywhere in Spain,” exemplifies Prieto. “That is an advantage that no one has because we have our own trucks, and that, whether you want it not, is also important.”

Proximity

Another competitive advantage that he mentions, and that his example also picks up, is proximity. At a time when consumers seem to return to the neighborhood establishment, Prieto shows his chest when he talks about the group’s position in this regard. “We have the local trade and, of course, we are not going to move,” he says. “From the Azores to Palma de Mallorca, passing through the Canary Islands, 50 kilometers away you have a BigMat point close to you.”

BigMat is a cooperative and therefore does not pursue an accounting profit. The profits, they count, are reinvested in margins and services for the partners, such as consulting, brand reinforcement, in distribution capacity, and so on. They have developed, for example, a solution to keep operational and manage warehouses whose owners retire without a successor. Strategies BigMat derived from this experience, a company that aims to promote mergers between partners by providing capital for integration, which they must return after two years, and helping in their management.

Currently, the group’s market share in Spain is 9.5%, to which they will add one more point for the acquisition of La Plataforma de la Construcción. Prieto is convinced of BigMat’s ability to reach 30% or 40% in the coming years, a goal set to ensure the existence of this type of warehouse, and gives Eurobaustoff as an example, which controls more than 50% in Germany. “They do everything that a vertical company does, but with the philosophy of maintaining the specificities of each one. And works. I am a defender and preacher convinced that the traditional warehouse can last a very long time ”, he concludes.