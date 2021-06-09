Ubisoft’s The Division franchise will be absent from E3, the publisher has said.

There were hopes we’d get more information on Heartland, the upcoming free-to-play The Division spin-off due later in 2021 or early in 2022.

This is the first of Ubisoft’s upcoming big budget free-to-play experiments with its core franchises. A few bits and pieces have leaked out from closed testing, despite Ubisoft’s wishes.

The Division 2 itself is currently in a quiet spot, reprising older seasonal content before a brand new mode arrives later this year. We hadn’t really expected to hear much more until then.

“Agents, we won’t be at Ubisoft Forward this year, but we invite you all to tune in alongside us to hear the exciting announcements across other Ubisoft titles,” Ubisoft wrote.

“The Division Teams are still hard at work; new content for The Division 2 is on track for the end of the year, while Heartland will have additional tests available for players interested in signing up. We look forward to sharing more when we can. “

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward. Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy? S The Division and don? T forget to sign-up for Heartland? S early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr – The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021