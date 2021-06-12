A diver from the USA was swallowed by a humpback whale – but he survived. He told the Cape Cod Times about his adventures.

A man caught lobsters on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast on the morning of June 11. But suddenly pitch darkness surrounded him.

“Suddenly, I felt this strong push, and then there was complete darkness all around. I felt like I was moving and the whale was pushing me through the muscles in my mouth, ”Packard said after he was discharged from the hospital.

At first, Packard thought that he was attacked by a shark, but without finding teeth from an unknown creature and realizing that he had not received any serious injuries, the diver realized that he was inside the whale.

“I was completely inside. It was completely dark. I thought: no chance that I will get out of here. That’s it, I’m a dead man, ”the man shared.

Then the scuba diver began to move actively. Keith ducked to the surface, shook his head, and released him. Inside the whale, according to the man, he stayed for about half a minute.

Packard’s partner spotted him on the surface of the water, dragged him into the boat and took him to shore. The diver was taken to a local hospital. Doctors, not finding life-threatening injuries, discharged him a few hours later.