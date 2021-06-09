Just in time for the launch of Marvel’s new Disney + show Loki, the Disney + 30-day trial has returned to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving members a free month of access to the streaming service.

As explained on Xbox Wire, the free trial can be claimed through Xbox Game Pass Perks, and can be activated any time from now until 30th September. If you claimed the previous Disney + Perk, you should still be able to claim this one – but it can only be activated on a new Disney + subscriber account.

Marvel Studios’ Loki: Official Trailer

If you’re thinking of only using the trial for that 30-day period, remember that like most subscription trials you’ll need to manually cancel your subscription before the end of the trial period if you don’t want to get charged for the next month. So if you’re planning on tuning in just for Loki, you might want to wait a bit before activating your trial: the first episode releases today, but the finale airs on 14th July. Or for Clone Wars spin-off series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you’ll want to make sure your trial period includes the finale airing on 30th July.

Alternatively, you can just let the subscription roll on if you’re up for paying £ 7.99 per month (or you can go full ham and pay £ 79.90 for the year). Disney + currently isn’t offering a free trial period of its own, meaning Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the only place you can get the free month. Well, if you can call access to a trial through another subscription service free. Still, it’s a handy perk if you fancy finally seeing what all the fuss was about over WandaVision.