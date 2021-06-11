Archaeologists have announced that a 500-year-old wooden chest that was unearthed in a perfectly preserved state when a glacier in Norway melted contains the remains of beeswax that was used to help the Vikings find their farms.

Archaeologists have removed the tight cover of a pine box with leather straps, which was discovered in the Lindbren Glacier in Norway, to find the candle that was necessary for Vikings hundreds of years ago to find their farms.

The team suggests that the box was used to carry tall candles that the Vikings used to light the path between their main farm and summer farm.

The discovery of a 500-year-old piece of wax

The Lindbren Glacier has become a sought-after destination for archaeologists since 2011, when teams unearthed thousands of artifacts emerging from Norway’s melting ice.

At first, the team thought it was a powder box that had been lost by mistake but further analysis proved otherwise, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

Archaeologists examined the wax piece with radiocarbon and estimated it to be between 400 and 500 years old, and the contents of the box were analyzed in the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo.

“What we see inside the box is most likely the remains of a beeswax candle,” the museum report said.

The discovery of a 500-year-old piece of wax

Candle boxes were a common item among the Vikings that were used to house beeswax candles that would light their way as the Vikings traveled to different farms on the seventh day.

Melting glaciers, caused by climate change, created a valuable archaeological site in Norway, which was an ancient corridor used by Vikings for thousands of years and littered with forgotten artifacts.