ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Proof of his immunization against Corona on the smartphone – this should also be possible in a few days in this country. It will also make traveling in the EU more convenient.

Berlin – The digital corona vaccination certificate will be launched on Monday (June 14) in Germany. Then you can have a complete vaccination * digitally documented – and travel within the EU easier. This can also be done afterwards, at doctors or in many pharmacies.

The German Pharmacists’ Association has positioned itself as a helper. He has the website “My pharmacy manager” which uses a postcode search to list the pharmacies in the area that issue a digital vaccination certificate. This can then be checked when traveling.

The digital proof of vaccination should also be able to be displayed in the RKI’s official corona warning app in the future. People in Germany who do not want to use a tracing app to display a digital vaccination certificate can switch to the “CovPass” smartphone app, which has no contact tracking function. According to the Federal Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU *), “CovPass” should be available in the app stores for smartphones beforehand.

Corona: EU Parliament launches EU-wide digital vaccination certificate

In addition, this Wednesday the EU Parliament gave the green light for a vaccination certificate that is valid throughout Europe. With it one should be able to prove vaccinations, tests * and survived Covid-19 * diseases. The member states now have to give their final approval to the compromise negotiated – by the end of the week. On July 1, the electronic platform for checking vaccination certificates is to be launched across Europe.

“This certificate is an important part of a great summer,” said CDU MEP Peter Liese. “We can thus ensure that the travel wave does not trigger a new wave of infections as it did last year.”

According to the Commission, more than one million EU citizens already have a digital vaccination certificate. The member states are currently creating solutions at national level, which are then interconnected via the EU platform. For holders of the certificate, the member states should refrain from quarantine and test obligations, provided the epidemiological situation * allows this. (frs with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA