Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva said that he knows what the next president of the country will be like. In his opinion, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, may become the head of state. The parliamentarian shared this on the air of the First Independent TV channel. RIA News…

Kiva believes that the United States wants to replace the president of Ukraine, and in Washington there has even been an image of a person to whom politicians and oligarchs will be attracted.

“And here a pimp boxer enters the arena, he is also the mayor of Kiev. Why do I say pimp? Because it is this person who is responsible for all the brothels in our capital. He even lives in a house with a brothel, ”the deputy described the possible head of state, adding that this is his personal opinion.

In May, Russian prankers Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov) pretended to be the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, and spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Lexus, on behalf of Klitschko, said that he intends to write a letter of resignation.