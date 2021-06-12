The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed that there is a demand from families to vaccinate their children, aged 12-15 years, with the Pfizer vaccine, which marks the start of a new phase of the national vaccination campaign.

She added that the drug sotrovimab-vir, which was recently announced to be licensed for emergency use in the country, to treat “Corona” injuries, reflects the proactiveness of the UAE in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In turn, the family medicine specialist, Dr. Adel Sajwani, stressed that the vaccines available in the country are effective against the Corona virus and its variants.

In detail, Dr. Farida Al Hosani confirmed that the UAE was proactive in providing the best health care treatments, especially during the “Corona” pandemic, noting that the sotrovimab-vir drug, which was recently announced to be licensed for emergency use in the country, is licensed by the American Food and Drug Center, It was licensed by the UAE as one of the drugs that have proven effective in treating medium and simple injuries, and to be a good addition to other currently available drugs, which have proven effective.

She said that vaccinating children is a new stage of the national vaccination campaign, which began with the elderly and adults, because coronavirus infections are more common among them.

Al-Hosani continued, “Vaccinating children helps us in the recovery phase, and allows us to provide a safer environment during school times, next year. This category has been identified based on scientific studies. We have noticed an increasing demand from parents to vaccinate their children at this age, since the announcement of the provision of the (Pfizer-Biontech) vaccine to children from 12 years old.”

And she confirmed the start of vaccinating this category after ascertaining the safety of the vaccine, “We are keen on our children, and we will not allow any vaccination to enter until we are sure of its safety and effectiveness.”

Al Hosani called on children’s families to “take vaccination into consideration” because it “helps the medical and educational sectors. It contributes to the completion of societal immunity.”

For his part, family medicine specialist, Dr. Adel Sajwani, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to anticipate the future, and its reliance on a capable health system that can control the disease, adding that its experience in the face of the “Corona” pandemic is one of the most successful global experiences.

He considered that “the danger of (Corona) lies not only in the virus itself, but in its great speed of spread as well, so we saw countries that were able to control the disease at the beginning, but the decline in commitment to precautionary measures led to its strong return to it and recording hundreds of thousands of daily cases, which is What exhausted its health system, and caused hospitals to be unable to receive cases of infection, which resulted in a high number of deaths.”

Sajwani said, “The vaccines in the UAE are effective against most of the mutants of the virus. It has contributed to reducing the death rate (Corona) in countries that have organized extensive vaccination campaigns. We have in the Gulf region a successful experience in the vaccination campaign. Therefore, we stress the importance of all members of society getting vaccinated,” he said, pointing to the existence of scientific studies published in reputable periodicals, which confirmed that the (Sinopharma) vaccine is effective against the British mutant and the South American mutant. Another study confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the Indian mutant.

He explained that «the first dose of the vaccine may not be enough, and two doses must be obtained to reach the required degree of immunity. The UAE has succeeded in providing two doses of the vaccine, in addition to a supporting dose for the population, both citizens and residents, free of charge, and without appointments,” noting that “some countries had to give a first dose only because they did not have quantities of the vaccine.”

Sajwani continued, “The third dose is not limited to corona vaccinations, but is applied in many diseases, such as measles and hepatitis, in order to raise the immunity of some and confirm protection,” noting that “getting the vaccine is very important, because it protects against infection, and protects in The condition of the injury is a serious complication.”

The official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, stated that the booster dose of “Covid-19” vaccines was expected, and that the decision regarding it was taken based on the variables.

She added, “The mutants that occur in the virus require a support dose to enhance the antibodies in the largest possible number of members of society. This prompted many countries to include the booster dose in the vaccination campaign.”

She explained that the booster dose may be part of the topics that will help us determine whether or not there will be permanent annual doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and how often these doses are.

And she confirmed the monitoring of the permanent dose, currently, and its continuous and accurate evaluation, because “the similarity between the Corona virus and the influenza virus, in the matter of mutation and the emergence of different strains, increases expectations that there will be periodic doses, which may be annual or permanent for the virus (Covid-19). This will be determined based on the assessment and the existing studies.

