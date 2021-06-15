It’s time you took advantage of those improved loading times and graphics

Until a few days ago, the only way to take advantage of the experience of The Elder Scrolls Online in the next generation consoles it was through the backward compatibility section that they offer both PS5 What Xbox Series X | S.

The only real improvement was in the stability of the game, as well as the reduced loading times that make the game much more agile and entertaining. Now, so that you can really feel the improvement in all the sections, there is an addition.

Now that it is available The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, which is the most recent expansion of the franchise, also includes visual improvements so that the MMO of Zenimax Media finally arrived as due to PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S.

If you already have the game, you will only need to do the update steps and thus enjoy a much more detailed presentation for a game that has a fairly active user base thanks to the fact that Blackwood has just been released and the community is active.

We also recommend: Which Dark Souls for casuals? ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ will now offer a greater challenge

Don’t forget that The Elder Scrolls Online is part of Xbox Game Pass

If you always had that curiosity to enter the MMO And it just so happens that you have an Xbox family console and you pay for Game Pass, because you’re in luck because the game is available on this service.

What is Blackwood about? Long before the Oblivion Crisis, the Longhouse Emperors made a pact with the devil: the Daedric prince Mehrunes Dagon. That deal unfolds in a saga of murderous deceptions and sinister revelations that lead to the nightmarish realm known as The Deadlands, where players fight to stop the prince.

This is a good opportunity to get into this game, especially if you are a fan of everything The Elder Scrolls has offered for decades when it first came out on PC. Do you like the idea? Stay on TierraGamer for more news.

Fountain



