The number of people who have died from coronavirus since the beginning of 2021 has exceeded the number of deaths in all of 2020. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

As of June 10, 1.884 million people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of 2021. At the same time, for the entire 2020, 1.880 million people died from the disease.

The publication notes that the pandemic hit poor and developing countries later than developed ones, but even before vaccines appeared in them. If at the beginning of the year more than 70 percent of coronavirus infections occurred in Europe and North America, now about 80 percent of new cases are recorded in South America, Asia and Africa.

According to Johns Hopkins Research University, the total number of coronavirus infections in the world since the start of the pandemic has reached almost 175 million. The largest number of cases in the United States – 33 million cases. India comes in second with 29 million cases, followed by Brazil with 17 million cases.