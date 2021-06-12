Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The pioneers of social networking sites interacted with the death of the lion Scar Face, one of the most famous lions of the Masai Mara Nature Reserve in Africa. He passed away after a story of struggle and loyalty that touched the hearts of millions around the world.

Scarface was the crowned king over all the lions in the reserve. Everyone feared him and showed him greetings and appreciation. He was passing between crocodiles without any fear or intimidation, and hyenas feared him and never approached his place of control, as if the legend of the famous movie The Lion King was literally realized in the heart of Africa.

The famous lion lost his eyes in 2012 while building his den with his brothers, and he lived with a single eye since that time, and it is also known that he was lame, but that did not detract from his prestige, as all the pictures taken by wildlife photographers of the lion were published and above it the same sentence King Mara The crowned.

His behavior with small cubs differed from other lions, as he was close to them and allowed them to play with him at any time, and for this they preserved the beautiful for him, especially his brothers, for he lived throughout his life helping and supporting them, in the last days of his life after he was weakened and no longer able to go out to hunt he took over His brothers are responsible for hunting and feeding him in gratitude for his favor upon them.

As he got older, Scarface had risen to the den of a new group of mighty lions, but that did not diminish his prestige, and when he realized that his time had come, that he was about to leave the Maasai Mara and all life, he walked a very long distance to his hometown, and in On the road, strange things were happening. Whenever a group of lions met him, they would give them portions of their food.

The King of Mara ate his last dinner in his hometown, where his brothers gave him parts of a hippopotamus, and then Scar Face left, leaving behind the grief of all his clan members. After publishing a video clip of the last moments of his life, millions also mourned for him in various countries and continents, not only in Africa. Everyone started circulating his famous photos and videos about his life to increase his fame and leave the world after spending a life full of struggle and fulfillment.