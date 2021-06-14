Returned the America Cup. After having to postpone the 2020 edition, CONMEBOL has managed to Brazil host the tournament in 2021. A tournament that is very interesting and with many alternatives. Brazil, at home, will seek to repeat the 2019 title, while Argentina, Colombia and company They will seek to break the bench to get the trophy.

This will be the umpteenth date that Leo Messi will seek to achieve the long-awaited absolute success with the Argentine team in the form of winning a level championship. The footballer of Barça He has achieved everything except lifting a title with his country and has a new opportunity before him. In the last three editions of the Copa América, Argentina has come very close to achieving it. In all of them Messi has been present, who has played 33 matches in the competition; has scored 9 goals and has distributed 13 assists. That is, it generates 0.66 points per game in the competition.

America Cup * Data updated as of June 14, 2021

However, in the last three editions of the Copa América He has only scored 7 goals in the 17 games and only 2 of them have come in the knockout rounds. In 2019 they fell in the semifinals against Brazil, while in 2015 and 2016 lost in the final against Chile on penalties.

Precisely, in the 2015 final played in Santiago de Chile starred in one of the most memorable moments of recent editions. After losing the final on penalties against Chile, Leo Messi received the award for best player of the tournament by the organization. The Argentine scored a goal in the tournament and showed his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the final refusing to collect the prize.

The cover of “Ole” after Argentina’s defeat to Chile in 2015

The Argentine media quickly reported the detail that left the organization somewhat disturbed. Nevertheless, CONMEBOL, faced with Messi’s rejection, decided to withdraw the award from the stage during the trophy ceremony and left the prize deserted. That is, he did not give it to any footballer. It was not the only somewhat unfortunate gesture that the Argentine captain had during that America’s Cup. In the first match, he also received the award for best player of the match and rejected it after his team drew against Paraguay after winning 2-0.

They were two very hard summers for Leo Messi. In 2014, fell in the final of the World Cup in Brazil against Germany in extra time and saw one of his dreams vanish. A year later, in Chilean territory, his first title with the Argentine team escaped him again. More than six years later, the ’10’ faces one of his last national team tournaments at the highest level and at a high level of maturity and continues in search of the long-awaited trophy. The debut, against Chile.