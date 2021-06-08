Friday marks four months since the disappearance of Tehuel de la Torre, the 21-year-old trans boy of whom nothing has been known since last March 11, and the fact who brought an unexpected twist to the cause: he says that could be in Caleta Olivia, in Santa Cruz.

“Information arrived and we are working on that. One person claimed to have seen someone who looked like Tehuel”, He assured the news agency Telam an investigator.

In the framework of the search, in these almost four months, there were several rakes and marches, posters with the boy’s photo in the media, social networks and the streets. Even noticed a reward of 2 million pesos for who provides data.

Despite all this, so far the San Vicente prosecutor Karina Guyot had not received a single clue; Yes a lot be quiet by the two detainees.

Where is Tehuel De La Torre? Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

They are Luis Alberto Ramos (37) and Alfredo Oscar Montes (46), the men who appear in a selfie together with Tehuel the night he was seen for the last time, in Alejandro Korn, and on whom all the suspicions.

The truth is that this revealing testimony opens a window of hope and the prosecutor Guyot then ordered various errands to determine if Tehuel could have been in Caleta Olivia last week, as the witness assured, judicial sources reported.

Thus, a report was sent to the Caleta Olivia prosecutor’s office I urge in which the prosecutor informed her peers and, in addition, informed them about the reward offered by the Ministry of National Security of up to 2,000,000 pesos for those who provide information on the whereabouts of the young man.



The last photo of Teheul: with the two detainees. Photo: Capture TN

According to sources, the person who said he saw Tehuel “last week” mentioned that “I was alone”.

On this track, Verónica Alarcón, sister of the missing boy, told the agency Telam who is aware of the search request in Patagonia but with the family still no person was contacted that could give you more accurate information.

The case

Tehuel left his home in San Vicente on March 11. He said he was meeting Ramos, apparently for a job. Never comeback and the now detainee entered into contradictions when they asked him about his whereabouts.



Search operations for Tehuel at the Ecopunto San Vicente waste plant.

Then they raided Ramos’s house and there they found a jacket and the carcass of the cell phone that was recognized by Tehuel’s relatives. With a 2020 murder conviction and sexual abuse complaint, he was arrested “Illegal deprivation of liberty, concealment and false testimony”.

In one of the cell phones that Ramos was kidnapped in his arrest a few meters from his girlfriend’s house in Dock Sud, the experts found a Photo: It was the day Tehuel disappeared and in that selfie, in addition to the detainee, there was Montes, who was imprisoned for “cover-up and false testimony“.

Both suspects, the last to see Tehuel, they refused to declare before the prosecutor of the case.



Tehuel de la Torre has been missing since March 11.

Last week more than 100 policemen carried out rakes in two properties in the town of San Vicente in search of remains, although the results were negative.

While a raid on a property linked to Ramos, they seized two cell phones, two backpacks and wallets that will be appraised to include them in the file.

Tehuel De la Torre has a robust build, white complexion, short dark hair and is about 1.56 meters tall.

