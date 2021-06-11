Last night’s flurry of Summer Game Fest announcements included a 22nd October release date for House of Ashes, the third game in Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology.

A fresh trailer also includes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reveal of the game’s monster big bad (it’s right at the very end, if you want to avoid spoilers).

Last month I sat down with House of Ashes director Will Doyle to discuss the game’s Iraq War setting, horror influences and historical horror.

The snippets of gameplay which I’ve seen – longer versions of the sequences in that above trailer – looked promising, a kind of The Descent by way of Zero Dark Thirty, though a big departure from the previous entries in the series.