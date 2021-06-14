M.ith a dream goal from around 50 meters, Czech Bundesliga professional Patrik Schick Scotland spoiled the mood on the longed-for return to the European Championship stage. The Bayer Leverkusen striker scored both goals in a 2-0 (1-0) win against the co-hosts on Monday at Glasgow’s Hampden Park (42nd / 52nd minute). The second goal at the start of the preliminary round will be seen in every review of the tournament – an arc lamp almost from the center line.

Despite the self-sacrificing struggle, the Scots’ hope of a successful start to their first European football championship since 1996 remained unfulfilled. Before the British duel against England on Friday, which Croatia had defeated 1-0, the chances of the first entry into a knockout round fell rapidly.

Scotland didn’t have much heart and passion against the clever Czechs. The special moment of the first tournament participation after the 1998 World Cup was noticeable for the Bravehearts in every second of the game. “I hope we inspire the nation and make people happy,” said Captain Andy Robertson. At least at the beginning that didn’t work out, which makes the prestigious duel at London’s Wembley Stadium all the more important.

Then the Scots have to show more class and, above all, final strength. Pushed by emotional singing and cheers from 9847 spectators, the Tartan Army presented itself passionately against the Czech Republic. It was usually dangerous when Liverpool star Robertson stepped into action on the left. Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla FC) brilliantly thwarted his shot from the edge of the penalty area as the greatest Scottish chance (32.).

What Klopp protégé Robertson was to the Scots, Hertha’s Vladimir Darida was to the Czechs, who, unlike the British, have been a permanent guest at the European Championship for 25 years. Darida was a fixed point in the game of the guests, but like everyone else he was in the shadow of Schick.

The Leverkusen Schick presented themselves not only because of their hits. Previously, he failed with a direct decrease only narrowly to Scotland’s goalkeeper David Marshall, who had made it possible to participate in the finals as a penalty hero in the playoffs (16). Marshall was powerless when Schick headed it after a perfect cross from Vladimir Coufal.

After the fierce and balanced first half, the duel between Marshall and Schick continued after the break. The Leverkusen tested the Scottish goalkeeper again (46th). Almost in return, the hosts reported back when Jack Hendry hit the bar from 17 meters (48th). The legendary Hampden Roar, the typical murmur in the national stadium, rang out. And after Vaclik had just prevented an own goal by Tomas Kalas with a brilliant act, the crowd came back with goose bumps (49th).

Until Schick struck again. The 25-year-old realized with a brilliant long-range shot that Marshall was standing too far in front of the goal. He continued the Bundesliga’s good scoring record: It was the eighth tournament goal by a professional employed in Germany. And Poland’s world footballer Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern is yet to come. In keeping with her nature, Scotland did not give up. Stuart Armstrong (61.) and Lyndon Dykes could not overcome Seville goalkeeper Vaclik either (62./67.). After the Tartan Army was able to win both Nations League duels in autumn, this time there was a strong mood damper.