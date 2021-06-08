The day after the letter sent yesterday by Oriol Junqueras, in which he embraces the pardons and parks the unilateral route, the CUP has raised the tone and threatened Pere Aragonès with withdrawing its parliamentary support if the Government does not follow the confrontational strategy agreed between ERC and the anti-capitalists to invest Pere Aragonès. The anti-establishment have warned the Catalan Government that unilateralism cannot be renounced. “Discarding it is a huge mistake,” they have warned from the CUP. Junts have also shown a position of rejection of the words of Oriol Junqueras, but without threatening the stability of the Government. Miriam Nogueras, a spokeswoman in Congress, recalled that people have voted for the secessionist options to achieve independence and not to renounce it. The Government agreement does not exclude the unilateral route, he has warned. The ANC has also charged against the Republicans.

ERC’s pact with the radical left supports the dialogue table between the central government and the Generalitat for two years, but at the same time speaks of a new attack against the state in the form of a referendum during this term. In the pact between ERC and the Junts, they bet on the agreed referendum and at the same time they call to work on “all democratic means” and launch a “new attack” to achieve independence.

The Government, in fact, has referred this morning to the agreement signed between ERC and the postconvergents to establish its position in relation to the debate on unilateralism. The government agreement says that the solution to the Catalan conflict involves amnesty and self-determination, said the spokesperson for the Catalan Government, Patricia Plaja. Sources of the Generalitat have pointed out that the opinion expressed by Junqueras is not new and that in no case is he renouncing the unilateral way.

Stability



The Government does not believe that its parliamentary stability is today more weakened than yesterday, after the article by Junqueras and the position expressed by the CUP. “Nothing has changed,” Plaja pointed out. The Generalitat has warned the central government that “a stage of normalization has not yet been entered” among executives. “We are entering a negotiation stage” for the “resolution of the conflict”, which involves dialogue, amnesty and self-determination, he warned. Regarding the pardons, the Government has expressed the opinion that Aragonès has already expressed these days. He insists that the solution is amnesty but he will not oppose any proposal that reduces the pain of the prisoners.

Aragonès and Sánchez plan to meet in Moncloa in June, prior to the resumption of the dialogue table. Before his appointment with the President of the Government, the Republican leader plans to meet next week (between Monday and Tuesday) with all the Catalan parties with parliamentary representation, except Vox.