In India, a criminal wounded a man, then found him in the hospital where he was hospitalized, and set him on fire. This is reported by the India Today edition.

Patient Damodar Kori was admitted to a medical facility in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. A video surveillance camera recorded a defendant named Milan Rajak moving down the hall of the hospital with a lighter. After that, he sets fire to the victim. He, engulfed in flames, runs after the attacker.

The police detained the man, and a criminal case was opened against him. The patient was admitted to another hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burns, his condition is stable.

