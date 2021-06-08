CSD President José Manuel Franco visited the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts on Tuesday. During his speech Franco explained what the guidelines will be during his tenure at the head of the CSD with important challenges ahead and even more so in the case of an Olympic year.

The Secretary of State for Sport advocates reaching consensus so that sport plays a decisive role in the recovery of the Spanish economy after the pandemic. “We must face this new post-Covid normality together. We will give a boost to a decisive sector in the economic and emotional recovery in Spanish society from the consensus, as shown by the meetings with all sports federations and sports leagues and associations” .

Franco also confessed what his main challenges are at the head of the institution after taking over from Irene Lozano. “My plan at the CSD is based on three pillars: advance pending reforms, include a new sports model in keeping with our time and achieve effective equality between men and women.”

The leader also spoke about the important advances in the Sports Law and the special interest and commitment of the CSD in the fight for equality. “On the Sports Law we are giving the last brushstrokes and technical touches. It will reach Parliament in autumn. It will have a new regulatory framework and the legal status of athletes. It will also be guided by the protection of equality between men and women and LGTBI groups . We have already taken the step, the professionalization of the world of sport has already begun. We have obtained opinions from the associations. Regarding the fight against doping, we are already in talks with WADA and we will work on the renewal of the regulation of sports insurance required”.

The president of the CSD reiterated the importance of reaching consensus and gave as an example the professionalization of women’s football as a model to follow to achieve equality in sport. “These reforms that will keep us entertained configure a new sports model built from consensus. I consider myself a person of consensus and I will leave my skin to achieve them. What is born of the agreement is certainty and we need it. It is a model adapted to the future, which focuses on ecological transition and equality, one of the axes of socialist ideology. On June 15, the CSD will declare Women’s Soccer professional, something that has been achieved through understanding and dialogue with players and RFEF. It has also multiplied by 10 the budgets for Equality and the protocol and prevention of sexual abuse in sport, and the Observatory of Equality in sport have been launched to avoid discrimination.

Franco also highlighted the Government’s commitment to sports with the highest budgets in history for Spanish sports. “Public support has been key for the sport, but from now on it will be decisive. They are the highest games in history to give Spanish sport the category and level it deserves. Sport will be one of the levers in which the economic recovery of Spain is based “.

The secretary of state for sport shelled the game of 251 million euros. “It is the biggest bet since Barcelona 92 ​​and 90% more than in 2016. In addition, 67 million will be allocated to the Federations and 53 million of ordinary subsidies. In addition, the investment in Olympic and Paralympic sport has multiplied by 400%, and is guaranteed The collection of the ADO Scholarships, the CSD supports 78% and no athlete will have problems keeping their scholarship.In addition, we have launched the Universo Mujer project and an endowment has been given to the CARs of Madrid, San Cugat, León and Granada. These budgets will help us overcome the crossing of the desert and in 2022 the accounts will be more ambitious with European funds. In four years the socialist government will have dedicated more than 1,000 million euros to sport. Spanish sport deserves this investment and much more The sports sector has weathered the crisis. Licenses have only fallen by 2.8% and activity in athletics and cycling has grown. This crisis must be seen as an opportunity

Franco also highlighted the importance that the arrival of European funds will have for sport. “For the digitization of the sports sector, 75.6 million euros will be allocated to the fight against doping and the promotion of physical health, among other matters. For every euro invested in sports, 15 euros are saved in healthcare. We will strengthen the medicine for sports with the help of AEPSAD and we will enhance their work “.

The president of the CSD also expressed the institution’s commitment to the environment. “We will allocate 146.5 million to the ecological transition to promote sustainable sports tourism, zero-emission facilities and the use of renewable energies. We want to host sports concentrations at the highest level, with international projection, and you just have to see the number of teams who do their preseason here “

Finally, Franco made mention of the Social Plan for sport, endowed with 78 million, and which will try to expand the social and inclusive impulse, the internationalization of the industry and the commitment to equality between men and women.

One of the novelties announced by Franco was the call for grants for team sports clubs that have been affected by the absence of the public. “We will allocate 13 million euros to help the clubs of ACB, ASOBAL and other leagues that have not been able to have an audience in the stands. This will go forward with the commitment of football, which will once again be the locomotive. Thanks to LaLiga and the RFEF for the Viana pact and its solidarity “.

The Secretary of State for Sports also highlighted the great calendar of international sports events that Spain hosts and placed special emphasis on the Iberian Bid of Spain and Portugal to take the 2030 Soccer World Cup. “This year we will host 7 absolute world championships, 7 absolute Europeans, among which the Eurocup, Eurobasket … Also World Canoeing Sailing Championships, MotoGP events … And in 2023 we will continue to host major events and work on the candidacy for the Iberian World Championship in 2030. Already Much interest was seen with the friendly between Spain and Portugal. We achieved all this with public-private collaboration, the CSD and the Federations. We want to show that Spain can organize the best World Cup in history. In the sports field, teamwork It’s fundamental

Finally Franco mentioned how they are preparing for the Olympic Games, the great sporting event of the year and how the vaccination of Spanish athletes is progressing. “We have 300 athletes classified for the Olympics and 65 for the Paralympics. In addition, most have received the first dose and in the next few days they will begin to receive the second. All this thanks to the Ministries of Defense, Health and Culture, the COE and the CPE The Games show that we are returning to normality. Spanish athletes will give us great emotions. I already said that we would surpass the Rio medals, I do not want to put pressure, but we must also take into account the diplomas and the finals. Behind them are a lot of work. Spain is a sports powerhouse. All my thanks to the CSD workers, who go out of their way to do their best for Spanish sports “. He also applauded the recent recognition of Teresa Perales with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. “Teresa and the Paralympic athletes are an example to follow because of their challenges and their ability to overcome them.”