A flag of Peru held by supporters of candidate Pedro Castillo in downtown Lima, this Monday. ALESSANDRO CINQUE / Reuters

Peru faces crucial hours for its democracy. After an extremely polarized campaign, an agonizing recount is testing the resistance of its electoral system and the very credibility of its candidates, the conservative Keiko Fujimori and the leftist Pedro Castillo. At a time when voting differences are measured by decimals, it is necessary for both to respect the rules of the game and avoid any uprising temptation. The road to victory can only come from absolute adherence to democratic forms. A path that Fujimori skipped last night with a series of accusations whose effects have yet to be seen.

Their allegations of electoral fraud, cheered without proof and in a critical moment of scrutiny, presage the worst and, of course, act against whoever launched them. Fujimori is not exactly a candidate with an impeccable record, and neither does one have to go very far to find out where accusations and behaviors of this type lead. Peru has been frequently beaten by the irresponsibility of its politicians and the United States very recently saw the consequences of playing with fire. The terrible images of the assault on the Capitol have been stuck in the retina of the world. That attack on the heart of democracy was the fruit of a long and consistent will by the losing candidate to boycott a result that was adverse to him. His endeavor has become a universal example of infamy. And it should not be repeated.

The Peruvian electoral process, subjected to all the complications of the pandemic, has been applauded by international observers. Though slow and winding on scrutiny, his credibility is out of the question by now. To attack it without a founded base is to set the ground on fire and open the spigot of chaos. Just the opposite of what the Andean nation needs.

Peru has suffered a succession of failed presidents. Seven have been investigated or convicted of corruption in recent years. Its political system has serious deficiencies and its economy is in distress after being ravaged by a pandemic with one of the highest mortality rates on the planet. Under these conditions, leaving the institutional channel and encouraging the specter of electoral fraud is a very serious example of irresponsibility.

The candidates must, and this includes Castillo and his insinuations to defend in the street the “will of the people”, understand that, beyond their political future, what is at stake is the future of Peru. It is not about taking advantage of the situation while waiting for the count to favor them, but about looking further and assuming that democracy is a system of coexistence that requires respect for the rules. Before, during and after the elections.

In these historic days, the entire country holds its breath awaiting the outcome. It is a challenge from which Peru, if sanity prevails, can emerge stronger. The first who are obliged to do so are both contenders. To forget it is to jump into the abyss. Not just them, but the whole country. It is time that, if they aspire to the presidency so much, they show themselves worthy of it. That is the only admissible path.