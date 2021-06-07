The governing bodies of the regional business confederation, CROEM, and the Chambers of Commerce of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca agreed today to send a letter to the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, in which they will request that the regional government do not take into consideration the report of the Ministry of Development contrary to the name of Corvera airport as “Juan de la Cierva”.

Employers consider that the report “does not provide valid reasons or arguments for this decision, beyond a absurd and sectarian ideological reading that ignores and despises the universal contribution of the Murcian engineer ».

For businessmen, the Historical Memory Law, which is appealed to to reject the petition, «Cannot be imposed on the motion approved in 2017 in the Regional Assembly, legitimate representative of Murcian society. The petition also had the backing of the Congress of Deputies in 2019 ».

CROEM and the Chambers of Commerce of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca consider, furthermore, “unbearable that history has to be analyzed and judged according to criteria imposed today, which disregard the scope and merits achieved by people like the engineer Juan de la Cierva and Codorniú. With the aggravation that the invention of the autogyro gained unanimous recognition at the time, especially in the international arena ”.

These reasons put forward by the CROEM businessmen are what lead them to request the «Endorsed by the Regional Assembly «To continue «With the desire of Murcian society to name Corvera airport as Juan de la Cierva ».