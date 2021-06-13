The Crew has clocked up 30 million players since the franchise first launched back in 2014.

The milestone was announced as part of last night’s Ubisoft Forward presentation (you can catch up now courtesy of Martin’s excellent on-the-night liveblogging right here).

“This year has been an incredibly intense one for The Crew 2 and everybody at Ivory Tower,” the team explains on the official website. “We managed to deliver an update every four months, as well as a new episode every two months. Our teams have successfully shipped all the content we promised a year ago.”

Ubisoft also took the opportunity to confirm that the first episode of its third season, US Speed ​​Tour East, will drop on 7th July 2021, and from next week, players can “enjoy one event of each major update [Ubisoft has] released so far, in a special anniversary LIVE Summit “.

There’s also a celebratory Corvette C8 Stingray 2020 for 1 Crew Credit from now until the end of the month.

Ubisoft’s open-world motorsports game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. It’s also available on Google Stadia and Ubisoft’s own subscription service, Ubisoft +.

Oli reviewed The Crew 2 when it first released back in 2018.

“As someone who initially dismissed The Crew but eventually fell in love with it, I dearly wished to see its promise fulfilled and its incredible map brought back to life,” Oli wrote at the time. “The Crew 2 can’t manage either feat. It is a sound enough arcade racer as it is, and there’s every chance that it will eventually flower into a great game. But it is a much smaller, less ambitious and less exciting game than it pretends to be, or than it could have been. “