The tables on the scoreboard (0-0) of The Red In his debut in this European Championship against a very compact Sweden, which also had its chances, they are the highlight along with the message of optimism behind the image given by Luis Enrique’s pupils.
The Madrid newspaper highlights the great work of The Red in his debut in this European Championship that was not rewarded for his lack of success, ending the stake against Sweden without goals. The surprising victory (1-2) of Slovakia to lead this group, the tie (1-1) between Argentina and Chile in the America’s Cup or the France-Germany preview tonight are on the cover.
The Barcelona newspaper highlights the frustration produced by dominating a match and not being able to win it, in addition to being close to losing it, due to the lack of success in front of goal. The rumor about a possible exchange where Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo could end up at FC Barcelona with Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembélé at Manchester City, Lionel Messi’s goal with Argentina or the match ball from the Barça basketball section in the Endesa League accompany them on the front page.
The capital’s environment highlights the dominance of Spain over a rocky and compact Sweden, which also had clear chances to win the match despite offering little. The whistles to Álvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in this Eurocup, a possible early final between France and Germany or the first opportunity for FC Barcelona to win the Endesa League are on the cover.
The middle of Barcelona highlights the good feelings of The Red in their first match of the Eurocup group stage, despite failing to score all three points against Sweden. The match ball of FC Barcelona in the Endesa League or the possible first income from sales of the football section with Jean-Clair Todibo and Konrad De La Fuente accompany on the front page.
The Valencian media highlights the need for Gerard Moreno to be the starter in the selection by generating from his entry into the field in minute 74. The possible sanction of the Valencian Government Council for failing to comply with the agreement with said political body that established to sell the current Mestalla and moving to the new one in 2025, the offer that Levante expects for Rubén Vezo or the teaching title of Manuel Trigueros in Villarreal accompany on the cover.
Leave a Reply