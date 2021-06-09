Moscow City Court recognized the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) banned in Russia by an extremist organization and decided to completely eliminate it. This “Lente.ru” was told in the press service of the Moscow City Court.

It is noted that, in addition to FBK, the non-profit organization Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights was liquidated, the court also banned the activities of the public movement Navalny Headquarters. “The decision is subject to immediate execution in terms of the termination of the activities of these organizations,” – said the Moscow City Court.

Thus, the claim of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office against the listed organizations was satisfied. The department noted that the fund and Navalny’s headquarters regularly organized unauthorized events that ended in riots, reports RIA News…

As reported in his Telegram-channel RT correspondent from the courtroom, the lawyers left the court even before the decision was made and do not plan to return there. According to RIA Novosti, the FBK defense will appeal against the verdict recognizing the organization as extremist.

The head of FBK Alexei Navalny is currently in the correctional colony (IK-2) in Pokrov, where he is serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, the blogger was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport upon returning from Germany. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned Navalny’s suspended sentence for violating the terms of the probation period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.