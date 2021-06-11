An employee of the pre-trial detention center No. 8 of the Moscow region, Roman Alekseenko, who was detained on June 5 on suspicion of divulging state secrets, was arrested by the Moscow court. This was announced on Friday, June 11, by a source in the security forces.

According to him, a criminal case was opened against Alekseenko under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of office). He was dismissed from the service.

The press service of the Babushkinsky court in Moscow clarified that the suspect was arrested before August 3, writes TASS…

Alekseenko was detained in Kotelniki near Moscow in a parking lot located on the territory of the Outlet Village Belaya Dacha shopping center. According to REN TV, he was suspected of divulging state secrets.

A magnetic storage medium was also seized from the man. According to some sources, the SIZO employee was going to transfer it to third parties who do not have access to the state secret.

Earlier, on June 4, serviceman Tatyana Kuzmenko, who pleaded guilty to treason, was sentenced to eight years in a colony with a two-year deferral. The case was considered in a special order and behind closed doors due to materials with a “Top Secret” stamp.