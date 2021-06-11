The Council of the Magistracy of the Nation opened an investigation against the judge of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, Alejandro Slokar, by las 30 communications between 2014 and 2015 with a former senior AFI executive before corruption cases were opened against Vice President Cristina Kirchner and her officials.

The president of that organization, Diego Molea, opened April 21 of this year a summary and by lot it was the turn of the ultra-Christian deputy and member of the Discipline and Accusation Commission, Vanesa Siley, who should order evidence and request the magistrate’s discharge, reported judicial sources.

The complaint was presented by the head of the NGO Contadores Forenses, Alfredo Popritkin, based on a note from Clarion by Héctor Gambini on March 10, which revealed these communications between Slokar and the former director of the SIDE Meeting (today called AFI), Fernando Pocino.

In addition, on December 19, 2014 Slokar, member of Legitimate Justice and former K official, spoke with the then number two of the SIDE and current Vice Minister of Justice, Juan Martín Mena. The accusation is for bad performance of functions and abuse of functions.

Communications were detected by the Federal Police by an order of the then prosecutor Viviana Fein, the first to investigate the crime of the former AMIA prosecutor, Alberto Nisman.

In general, there are recommendations for judges to maintain only formal contact with officials of the executive branch and it is an international ethical standard. Furthermore, Kirchnerism in the bill to reform the public prosecutor’s office wants to prohibit contacts between prosecutors and intelligence agents.

The note of Clarion pointed out that they were not protocol contacts because-they spoke through a line that Pocino had registered on behalf of his wife to hide the origin of the calls. In addition, they certainly did not speak of cases or linked to pending cases: a judge of Cassation does not instruct cases, like a judge of first instance, nor does he direct additional instructions, like a judge of an oral court.

“There would be no” work “reason for a Cassation chambermaid to speak to a spy director so many times, and so often, to a secret telephone,” the note added.

Pocino, an extremely trusted spy of Cristina, was the one who led the spy groups in the street the day that ended with the discovery of Nisman dead.

Slokar had four other calls to Pocino’s “secret” phone in December 2014 and two more in February 2015. Thirty in all.

On December 19, he also contacted Juan Martín Mena, perhaps to congratulate him: Mena, who had been his advisor in the Ministry of Justice, he assumed that day as second head of the SIDE. From that moment, Pocino began reporting to him.

When Slokar spoke frantically with the spy Pocino, at the end of 2014, several situations happened in Cassation.

“Three things: Slokar wanted to preside over Cassation (he lost against his counterpart Ana María Figueroa), run to his colleague José María Cabral for” formal issues “and apparently superfluous, and the Chamber was preparing to receive the cases against Amado Boudou, Julio De Vido and Ricardo Jaime ”, said the note.

In February 2015 The cause of the Iran cover-up entered directly into Slokar’s room through the signing of the memorandum with that country by the AMIA that Nisman had investigated – with Cristina as the main defendant – and Slokar, challenged, had to be replaced by Luis Cabral, just the judge whom he had wanted to remove three months earlier, while he was talking to Pocino’s hidden phone.

Also, currently Slokar lead an offensive against their peers Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos for public meetings they held with former president Mauricio Macri in Olivos or the Casa Rosada.

