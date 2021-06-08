The Brazilian team after winning the Copa América in 2019. Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / Getty

As of next Thursday, the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Brazil will judge two appeals that ask for the suspension of the Copa América, which is scheduled to begin in the country on Sunday, June 13.

As reported by the court on Tuesday, the trial will take place virtually and the eleven members of the court will have a period of 24 hours to pronounce on the institution’s digital platforms, so the ruling would be known on Friday.

The two actions that will be judged, which call for the suspension of the Copa América due to the very high incidence of the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, have been presented by the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the National Confederation of Metalworkers. The South American giant is already close to 475,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The next edition of the Copa América was to be jointly organized by Argentina and Colombia. The pandemic frustrated the realization in 2020. Already in 2021 both countries gave up organizing the tournament, which the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) then entrusted to Brazil, despite being one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the world.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro has promoted the realization of the tournament and even seeks to obtain political revenue after the chaotic management of the pandemic and the economic crisis that is looming over Brazil. However, the intention to host the largest national team tournament in America has generated the discontent of the Brazilian team. The coach, Tite, was reluctant to organize the tournament. “We have a clear position, but we are not going to express it now,” said Tite on June 3, 48 hours after the confirmation of the Copa América in Brazil. Supporters and the president’s son, Flavio Bolsonaro, attacked Tite. The footballers threatened not to play the Copa América, although they have reached an agreement to play it. Last Sunday the president of the Brazilian Federation, Rogerio Caboclo, was suspended for an accusation of sexual abuse.

In Colombia, the Government requested a postponement of the tournament due to the social instability that the country has experienced since April 28. The protests and police brutality began with a tax reform presented by the president, Iván Duque. In addition, the health emergency has not ceased with more than 92,000 deaths and more than three million infections. Argentina preferred to stop hosting due to a rebound in covid-19 infections, with more than 35,000 sick every day in the last 15 days.

