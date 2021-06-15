The Copa América in Brazil 2021 has only been in competition for two days and there is already a number that alerts us all: the Ministry of Health of that country announced that in these 48 hours more than 40 positive cases of coronavirus, between delegations and people affected to the event.
In detail, there are 31 cases of members of different national teams who have contracted the disease, while the other 10 who were infected are individuals who are working in the organization of the tournament.
The Ministry reported that 2,927 PCR tests were carried out, so the current contamination rate is 1.4%. That number is is double the 0.7% that was registered in the development of the Libertadores Cups and South American.
In addition, according to the UOLSportes site, that total “Includes tests performed more than once on the same person. In other words, the rate of positives is higher than that reported”, warns the Brazilian media, which also said that in the next few hours the virus variants detected in the positives will be known.
Among the 31 positives in the delegations, Venezuela is the leader, Since La Vinotinto suffered a COVID outbreak as soon as it landed in Brazil: there are 13 positives so far in the combined of that country, but both Bolivia and Peru and Colombia also register cases. Will any specific action be taken?
