A new edition of the America Cup And despite all the logistical difficulties that its organization implied, the world of soccer appreciates the summer spectacle of the American teams.
With Messi, Neymar, Suarez Y Cavani As the main banners of this competition, many lights will be above the tournament; however, this edition will be the first without invited teams since 1993 and although it does not seem or want to deny, that is a vital element for the show.
Is America’s Cup 2020 he has in his guts a total disdain for the group stage. Eight classifieds out of 10 participants is almost a mockery of sporting merit, but above all to the fans, who will have to watch inconsequential matches in the most important tournament in America.
In this 2021 It is missed, more than ever, the participation of the strong teams of Concacaf. Mexico Y USA They are a particular dressing in this tournament, especially because of the way they make the group stage competitive, so the overall quality of the event increases substantially.
Without patriotism or identity roots to the competition, the Copa América needs these two teams to better sell itself and substantially increase the performance of the middle class, because these two nations compete without major problem in the tournament.
Whatever the conflict between Concacaf Y ConmebolIt is urgent that a solution be given and begin to unify positions, because everyone can win with a new union between both confederations to give greater weight to the competition.
The America Cup It will always be interesting and with unobjectionable interest, but it is evident that more and better teams raise the interest and competition among all, especially if they are from nearby regions, because guests like Japan and Qatar do not benefit anyone.
