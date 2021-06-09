It seems crazy to say it today, but in some places in Argentina vaccines could start to be left over. Contrary to what mathematics shows, which reflects the lack of dose if it is contrasted with the number of inhabitants, the Buenos Aires government detected that in the poorest municipalities of the suburbs, and especially in the neighborhoods that are more sunk in this poverty panorama , the availability of vaccines threatens to grow faster than the number of people who sign up to be vaccinated.

This occurs due to the concurrence of two phenomena: the notable advance of the State during the last three weeks in the repair of vaccine arrival flows -Almost every day photos of shipments recently arrived in Ezeiza are disseminated- and the failure of the State itself -in this case in the national, provincial and municipal jurisdictions- to ensure the distribution of public goods as are, undoubtedly, vaccines.

According to the information published by the province of Buenos Aires, until June 8 there were just over 4 and a half million people from Buenos Aires with at least one dose applied.

However, the distribution of these vaccines is not even If it is analyzed taking into account the ages of the population – in the Province it was not possible to fully vaccinate the original target population, made up of people over 60, people with previous diseases and workers in strategic professions – and it is not geographically uniform either .

In the poorest areas, the incidence of vaccination is lower. It is true that the poorest municipalities have younger populations and that is why it is likely that fewer people over 60 live there, but it must also be said that the Province received vaccines in relation to its total population regardless of their ages.

Much of these analyzes are conjectural and arise from projections, because policy makers continue to use the 2010 Census, the last available so far, and the provinces had to design vaccination campaigns using incomplete databases that do not contain socioeconomic information, such as electoral rolls.

What the government of Axel Kicillof knows is that there are Buenos Aires citizens so backward that they do not even have the drive or enough information to register with their cell phones in a vaccination campaign or to go to the vaccination centers when it is their turn.

On normal days, in the suburbs -as corroborated Clarion after speaking with several mayors in the area- between 20% and 30% of those called usually miss the assigned shift, but there are days when those absences reach half of those who received confirmation of their shift.

This inability of the State to summon its citizens to events as basic as the application of a vaccine can be verified in many ways. One of them can to verify every day the thousands of teachers that in the Buenos Aires suburbs have been trying to track their students for almost two months in the accounts of WhatsApp of their parents to take something like a class.

There, too, poverty has an impact: classes by Zoom of private schools are in stark contrast to the slogans by WhatsApp that the boys of the public schools receive, in an interaction so poor that it cannot be compared in any way with the one that a teacher can have with his students.

To bridge that gap between vaccines and candidates to receive them, the Buenos Aires Government is arming together with the mayors of the parties that surround the Federal Capital an operation to bring mobile vaccinations to the neighborhoods in which lower percentages of people over 70 who have received the vaccine are detected.

Kicillof presented the idea this Tuesday at a lunch he had with President Alberto Fernández and a dozen Buenos Aires mayors on a field in Mercedes. At the barbecue, to which the few guests arrived after overcoming various geographical complications, the governor told them that he wanted the mayors to take charge of setting up mobile vaccinations to tour their districts.

The plan, as announced by Kicillof himself in the afternoon -after the regulatory entry of salami quintero and roast- is to look for those who were not vaccinated and, in the same act “To value the vaccination operation so that the opposition does not continue to say that there are no vaccines”. In the ears of the Peronist mayors who listened to him, a human group specialized in lowering slogans to the field, that means make vaccination a mainstay of the electoral campaign.

