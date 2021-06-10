The governing board has approved the signing of a collaboration agreement between the City Council and the company Carceserna, SL (Neocine-Cines Vega Plaza) for the promotion and subsidy of the Molina de Segura cinema with 9,000 euros.

Among other hiring issues, the approval of the award proposal for the integration, orientation and socio-labor stimulation service for young people in disadvantaged neighborhoods of the municipality stands out. The successful bidder is the company Iniciativas Locales, SL, for 85,764 euros.

On the other hand, the home help service is granted, incorporating special conditions of execution of a social nature related to the socio-labor insertion of the unemployed. The company Salzillo Servicios Integrales, SLU, wins the contract for 1,000,251 euros.