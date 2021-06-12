When The curse of the weeping woman hit theaters in 2019, audiences saw a haunting adventure inspired by the mythical popular figure. With a shocking scene, where we saw the character of Father Pérez and references to the doll Annabelle, fans confirmed that her plot was connected to that of The Conjuring.

But, to the annoyance of viewers, this relationship has been rendered ineffective. The director of the film, Michael Chaves, who is now in charge of The Devil forced me to do it, explained that although there is a certain connection between the saga and the film, La llorona is not part of the horror franchise.

“ The reason is very simple, the film is not included in The Conjuring because it was made without the original producers of the horror universe. Technically it cannot be accepted. Originally, there was supposed to be a story for Father Pérez and make Annabelle shine on the film. The plan was to put them in and then the fans would say, ‘Oh my God, they’re connected!’ But in the end it didn’t happen. It is not correct to do a spin off without the complete team, “Chaves explained to the central Dread portal.

The filmmaker officially joined The Conjuring after directing The Devil Made Me Do It, which is now available in theaters and on HBO Max. Its streaming premiere for Latin America will be on June 29.

The Conjuring: Chronological Order of Viewing the Warren Universe

Annabelle: creation (2017)

The nun (2018)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle comes home (2019) – Set between the years 1968 and 1972

The Conjuring (2013) – Developed in 1971

La maldición de la llorona (2019) – Set in 1973 (Spin off with characters from the saga)

The Conjuring 2 (2016) – Set between 1976 and 1977

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (2018) – Set in 1981.