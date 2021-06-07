There is no doubt that The Conjuring is one of the most popular franchises in horror movies. For this reason, the Warrens return with The Conjuring 3: The Devil Who Made It Do It, where Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga They reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the renowned paranormal investigators.

Unlike the previous tapes, the third installment is not set in a haunted house and does not feature a demon as the main antagonist. However, the original plan of Michael Chaves, director of the film, was to include a terrifying creature.

As indicated by the filmmaker in an interview conducted by the portal Collider, the demon was about someone “incredible and interesting”, but that he had to eliminate from the film because it would confuse the viewers.

“When we were testing the film, what we found is that you want the film to come up to resolution, be in focus, and offer an easy explanation that makes sense. The demon we had was amazing and interesting and true, true to the stories of David Glatzel and Arne. They both described this creature that was chasing them. But it just didn’t fit the movie. It was too complicated, ”said Chaves.

“He was that kind of character that, who knows? Maybe he’ll make his way into another The Conjuring movie. But it was the kind of thing that, if we were all relentlessly committed to spinning off the movies, we probably would have kept it, ”the director concluded.

The Conjuring 3 – official synopsis

The film brings us back to the Warrens, who this time will meet Arne johnson, man accused of murder who alleged in court to have been possessed by an evil entity. The story, inspired by a real case, will be set in 1981 and will describe the judicial repercussions for an event of demonic possession.