Some of our institutions that have not prepared for a day when they will be a transparent institution, their offices are open to each other, there are no closed doors, and back through a glass window you have to bend your neck in humiliation, and there is no office of the agent that can solve everything or disrupt everything, and there is no office The director of the agent’s office, and they were in fact two prominent agents of any institution, and the main players in it, and there is no old mattress who knows the regulations more than the director of personnel affairs. These institutions, however, did not prepare to enter the full digital world, but they remained traditional, and this matter is not in line With the general system of the digital government and its electronic transactions, and its farewell to the world of paper, seals and photocopies, I was surprised by the health condition and its precautionary repercussions of Covid-19 and the distance it imposed. The important thing is that these two lean years showed the defects of communication and communication with the public, its failure to renew, and the confusion that made its employees A lot of apologies, or a lot of anger and tension, or justification for failures in the system. It is strange that such institutions, despite all that, have remained on their old system. A retiree who does not renew his annual papers cuts his salary, without taking into account this imbalance in the time. Connect, connect, and complete transactions remotely. Some of the institutions claimed that they were a pioneer in catching up with the digital progressive, and developed electronic switches for the honorable audience, neither did they understand the virtual assistance, nor did it understand them, so that you find no excuse for it except by saying confused linguistically: « Sorry, I couldn’t understand your words! And when you are transferred to a traditional receptionist, you discover that you have to pay three dirhams and “something” per minute, and listen to the sentence: “All receptionists are now busy answering other people’s calls, please wait!” And you wait for the counted minutes, not enjoying that music chosen in haste and in clear incomprehension.

Other institutions continued to suffer from that pain that threatens their survival or guarantees them more life with their traditional employees or their young employees, who do not have the experience of dealing with the other and the old, and many of them do not even know the “sin’ of the home”, as if foreign education and linguistic superiority They allow them to be so arrogant, ignorant, and condescending, instead of devotional. There are institutions that I expect after the final evaluation to be displaced from their place or to completely replace their system and functional structure, because they are simply outside the new system of the digital and advanced Emirates government, simply local, and in colloquial language, they cannot accept the Emirates, which seeks renewal and new always and forever, and takes the initiative to be proactive In this regard, for smooth and seamless communication with the institutions of the developed world, in a department or ministry in which its air-conditioners in which it operates and on which air-conditioners are still “windows” are among those in the middle of the walls, and they continue to operate at full capacity and their loud voices are heard in the face of the honorable references… And your understanding is enough!