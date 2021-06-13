The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be the 26th edition of the most important regional competition at the national team level in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The contest will be held from July 10 to August 1 in the United States and the games will be held in nine stadiums that will host the competition.
There will be nine different cities and 10 stadiums that will host: Allegiant stadium from Las Vegas, State Farme Stadium from Glendale, Children’s Mercy Park from Kansas City, Toyota Stadium from Frisco, Cotton bowl from Dallas, Q2 Stadium from Austin, AT&T Stadium from Arlington, NRG Stadium Y BBVA Stadium from Houston and Exploria Stadium from Orlando.
There will be 16 participating teams, of which 13 countries already have their place, while there are still three vacant spots. Canada, Qatar, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, United States, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama and Suriname, are the guests at the moment.
The preliminary phase to define the rest of the guests to the tournament will take place between July 2 and 6, a week before the tournament starts. And it will be the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale where the games will be hosted to define the three teams that will occupy the last places for the competition.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Group A
B Group
Group C
Group D
Leave a Reply