The first day of this Copa América 2021 ended. The first duels of the competition were played in group A and B, with Peru and Uruguay waiting their turn to debut in the tournament and Brazil showing why they are once again the great favorites. These were the sensations left by the teams at the start of the Copa América.

Brazil. Hostess and main candidate to win and revalidate the title achieved in 2019. It won at its premiere, comfortably although without displaying great game, to a Venezuela weakened by casualties. Without much, he again showed that he has plenty of gunpowder at the top and solidity behind.

Paraguay. Those of Berizzo carried out a trial by fire, achieving go back to Bolivia in a suffered duel in which they again accused the lack of goal but in which they added the three points. Ángel Romero signed a double.

Colombia. Key victory, without bragging, to give a hit on the table and receive an extra dose of confidence for what is to come. Reinaldo Rueda’s men managed to give Cardona weight in the game and they hardly suffered behind when they went ahead against Ecuador. Great match also from Ospina.

Chili. La Roja once again managed to recover after starting below against Argentina. Those of Lasarte They knew how to rebuild after Messi’s goal and pushed in the second half until they got the booty of the point. He did not have excessive problems in defense and they generated danger in the counterattacks.

Argentina. Much to improve after the draw against Chile, in which once again Messi was once again the best of the Albiceleste and they squandered the advantage after taking the lead. But Leo cannot alone. Scaloni must give the team the peace of mind that it lacks in key moments to hold on to the scoreboard to stay ahead.

Ecuador. Notable step back in recent months for Gustavo Alfaro’s team, from which much more was expected in their match against Colombia. Far from generating the danger that it showed not so long ago, the talent accumulated by the Tri must take a step forward.

Bolivia. La Verde achieved the most difficult thing, getting ahead at the start against Paraguay, but their defensive scheme it fell apart when they were left with ten on the brink of halftime. Although he resisted the siege for many minutes, the draw ended his mental strength. It will cost them a lot to fight to qualify.