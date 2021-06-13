Here are Tata’s concerns for the Gold Cup:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Tata must have enough to analyze why of the three CONCACAF rivals he faced, he could not beat any of them, because although he defeated Costa Rica In the semifinal of the Final Four, he did so from the penalty shoot-out, since the goals did not arrive in regulation time.

The most painful fall was undoubtedly before the USA in the grand finale of the Final Four by a score of 3-2, with controversy included and a penalty missed in the last minute by Andrew Saved, with which again began the comparisons and statements that the uncomfortable neighbors have already overcome the Aztec football; finally, a tie against Honduras, where the Mexicans did not even generate much danger.

The last test, if they do not leave it to the pre-Olympic, will be Panama and if a positive result is not obtained, there could be more nerves for the strategist.

Of course, the opponents should not be minimized, since they have players who make a difference like the Americans Christian pulisic, Weston McKennie Y Ethan horvath, Costa Ricans Keylor Navas, Bryan ruiz, Celso borges and the catrachos Maynor figueroa Y Jorge Benguché.

The match between the Mexican National Team and Honduras is over! El Tri cannot get past the draw in this friendly match@miseleccionmx 0-0 #Honduras#LaVozDelFutbol pic.twitter.com/B7p1XrWcWR – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) June 13, 2021

Since the absence of Raul Jimenez, the Tricolor has been suffering too much in the attack, as it is clear that Alan Pulido Y Henry Martin They do not have the same weight as El Lobo de Tepeji, that is why Martino insisted on putting as ‘9’ to Hirving lozano, but it is not his best position, since he does more damage from the sides, just as he does Jesus Manuel Corona.

In the absence of a forward center, the coach should change his tactical standing, but he is determined to continue in the same way, so that is why he urgently awaits the naturalization of his countryman. Rogelio Funes Mori to be the last piece in your team’s attack, as Javier Hernandez, despite his good moment in the Major League Soccer, seems to be banned, while Santiago Ormeño was already summoned by Peru Y Jose Juan Macías, who is in the U-23, is fought with the goal.

Other options are Angel Sepúlveda, Angel Zaldívar Y Roberto de la Rosa, which seems unlikely, since Alexis vega Y Eduardo Aguirre They will be with the U23 for the Olympic Games.

Just five touchdowns in six games of the year, that says it all.

Rogelio Funes Mori arrived in Monterrey in the 2015-16 season and from then on he has scored more club goals than three other Mexican strikers. 121 Rogelio Funes Mori

68 Javier Hernandez

59 Alan Pulido

54 Henry Martin pic.twitter.com/3ab1p8VDJQ – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 11, 2021

It is still unknown which defenses will be available for the CONCACAF tournament, as some could be on the Olympic Games roster as Edson Alvarez, Gerardo Arteaga Y Cesar Montes, so for now I could almost certainly have Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo Y Hector Moreno, having his doubts because the U-17 world champion no longer has the same condition and speed despite his long experience and leadership, being exhibited before Honduras, which is why he decided to return to Liga MX.

In the same way, it is still not convinced who should be in the bands, on the right, Luis Rodriguez made mistakes before The Stars and Stripes, although he has a good leg for the centers, otherwise Jorge Sanchez, who despite having continuous arrival does not send good services.

For the left band, Jesus gallardo Nor is he at his best and his competition is Arteaga, who could go to the Olympics, so Martino will have to take advantage of the local league, where Adrian Aldrete is a good option after having been champion with Blue Cross or qualify someone of their immovable in that area because most of the left backs are with the U-23 as Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image Y Erick Aguirre.

Finally, the tricolor team is suffering too much in set pieces, they must get to work in that part because they have received seven goals from five different teams.

Héctor Moreno played his 113th game tonight with the Mexico team? and he was placed alone as the 9th player with the most games played with TRI. The eighth place is shared by Ramón Ramírez and Cuauhtémoc Blanco with 119 games played each. pic.twitter.com/34xRcSiB4B – Deportrece (@Deportrece) June 13, 2021

Another issue that should worry the South American too much is the constant injuries suffered by his pupils, because in this way he will not be able to get the most out of his squad, remembering that many have been dismissed due to this issue such as Jonathan Orozco, Guillermo Ochoa, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andrew Saved, Erick Gutierrez Y Rodolfo Pizarro.

To this is added that Moreno came out with discomfort in front of La Bicolor, so they must have several of them between cottons, because they only have a month to be recovered.

#Sports ⚽️ | Carlos Salcedo and César Montes, casualties due to injury in the National Team • El Tri announced through a statement that both players left the concentration and returned to Mexico?https://t.co/EYE2NjOJQa – Querétaro News Circle (@CNqueretaro) June 9, 2021

It is true, even when a ‘9’ is missing, the reality is that they have not generated many dangerous actions either and that speaks of the team’s collective game, as El Tata recognized it this Saturday at a press conference, so it cannot be blamed for all to Martín, Lozano or Pulido, as there were few balls they received.

The best play they put together against Honduras was Edson’s triangulation, Orbelín Pineda Y Carlos Rodriguez, with the man from Ajax putting the ball into the area, the Blue Cross nodding the ball to the Striped, who took a good shot from the edge of the area that crashed into the crossbar.

Apart from this, one or another good center of Machín, of Luis Romo, Diego Lainez or the debutant Osvaldo Rodriguez, although without much to brag about.

Simply out of 44 shots, only twelve have been within the opponent’s frame, without a doubt Martino has a lot of work ahead of him.