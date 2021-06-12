The holding of the Unified State Exam in Moscow on the “long weekend”, announced due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus, will not be canceled. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova.

“The USE campaign will also continue,” she said.

Rakova added that city institutions of additional education will temporarily suspend their activities.

Earlier on the same day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow had deteriorated sharply over the past week.

In this regard, he signed a decree on non-working days from 15 to 19 June. In addition, the city authorities recommended employers to transfer at least 30% of employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to a remote mode of work from June 13.

Also, from June 13 to June 20, the work of children’s rooms and food courts in shopping centers and other similar organizations will be temporarily suspended in Moscow. In addition, the capital’s playgrounds and playgrounds in city parks and natural areas will be closed from June 13 to June 20.

On June 11, Rosobrnadzor reported that the Unified State Exams in History and Physics passed without interruptions, in working mode. The department clarified that during the testing, video surveillance was carried out at all points for passing the exam, and the progress was monitored by public observers, including online.

The next exam will be the Unified State Exam in Social Studies.

This year, the USE is held from May 31 to July 17. Reserve days – June 28, 29 and July 2. In the additional period, exams will be held on July 12, 13 and 14, as well as on the reserve day on July 17.

The first examinations in geography, chemistry and literature in the main period of the USE in 2021 were about 184 thousand participants.

At the same time, on the first day of passing the exam, 43 people were removed from the classrooms for violations.

