The company will be the cornerstone of the future Vocational Training law that the Government has developed and that it intends to approve at the end of the year. The rule, which the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, will take to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday in first reading – and from there it will be announced to the different productive sectors and the turn to receive contributions will be opened -, will have an injection of funds of more than 5,000 million euros, about 2,000 of them from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. And it grants more competences to the business environment both in terms of the design of the courses and in the evaluation of the students, according to the text that EL PAÍS has had access to.

Spain has many workers with university studies, often overqualified, and many low-skilled jobs, but it lacks in profiles with intermediate qualifications: companies find it difficult to fill one out of every two positions of these characteristics, something paradoxical in a labor market that doubles the European unemployment average. To try to solve this bottleneck and strengthen the relationship between the job market and the company, the Dual Vocational Training system is promoted – an old demand from the employers – in which the training part that the students will receive from the company grows substantially with respect to the current scales. You can get up to 50%, and always with a work contract in between.

This new system seeks to satisfy the lack of technical profiles that companies have been demanding, and offer a new dimension to VET with which to combat the high rate of youth unemployment. Unemployment among the under-25s stands at 37.7%, more than double the eurozone average and a figure unmatched in the developed world. The new law also foresees incorporating “the social partners into the governance of the system”, according to the draft, with the creation of the General Council for Vocational Training.

“Training cannot be professional if it is not linked to the business world,” says Juan Carlos Tejeda, director of the Department of Education and Training of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE). Although it will not be until Wednesday when the employers’ association will know from the hands of the Ministry of Education the master lines of the draft law, from CEOE they assure that what has been transmitted to them so far satisfies that demand for greater communication between the centers training and companies.

Two figures will be key in supervising the development of students: the tutor of the center and the tutor of the company. “For the company to have a markedly formative character, we believe that this figure is very necessary”, indicates Guillem Salvans, Project Manager of the Bertelsmann Foundation and head of the Alliance for Dual Vocational Training. “This company tutor should be trained and accredited, as is the case in other countries such as Germany,” adds Salvans. In fact, so that these figures also maintain a link between them, a mechanism will be established for the integration of the teachers of the centers within the companies that allows an update of knowledge and a greater perception of the business reality. The body in charge of supervising this entire structure will be the General Council for Vocational Training, although according to information from Education, “the law points to how to adjust it to improve their participation in the design of the system.”

Co-responsibility

“Social agents outside of Spain, such as Chambers of Commerce, trade unions and business associations, have operational roles within Dual FP, it is not alone in governance. In Denmark, for example, companies that can form are accredited. In Germany, the Chamber of Commerce is the manager of the program, and who controls and organizes the final exam. They have a very practical role ”, they explain from Education.

The term used by the department headed by Minister Celaá to give more prominence to the company is “co-responsibility.” Disseminating its meaning in functions, it has to do with the integration of the social partners both in the governance of the system and in the design of the strategic needs that the courses have to fulfill.

A teacher and her students in a classroom at the Puerta Bonita Vocational Training Institute (Carabanchel, Madrid) KIKE TO

But there is more. Spain has a high number of workers – more than 11 million according to business estimates – without any title that proves their skills, and with a high degree of experience developing specific functions. This is where the new FP law introduces a new factor: recognition. A “competency accreditation process” in which companies will also intervene and with which it will be possible to re-qualify workers by increasing human capital.

According to a study by Adecco, eight out of ten human resources managers admit to having problems when recruiting talent for their company. A percentage that has shot up 30 points in the last five years, according to the company. In addition, the most demanded positions (and at the same time the most difficult to fill) continue to be technical profiles and / or with a VET degree associated with the development of the industry.

The high qualification of many workers and the impossibility of absorption of the labor market – punished by two crises in just two decades – has been another of the conditions for the Spanish job bank to be shaped like an hourglass (understanding the narrowest point as the part corresponding to the medium formation), and not from barrel (more flattened by the area of ​​the highest and lowest profiles), as happens in other neighboring countries.

To explain the development of the training process from the Government they use another metaphor: that of the Russian doll. It consists of dividing the training process and that each worker enters the necessary training moment.

Indirect incentives to encourage participation

Given the growth in the presence of companies in the training development of VET students that the Government intends to implement, some voices point to an additional stimulation so that most of them, especially SMEs – which are the ones that fundamentally make up the productive fabric – sign up for this process. “We are in favor of indirect incentives being reported to them,” says Guillem Salvans, from the Bertelsmann Foundation. “We do not bet on subsidizing the salary cost of the boys, but we do it in favor of helping these companies to take a leap in quality,” he says. To do this, they have proposed the implementation of new figures to guide and guide them throughout the training process. “In the case of micro-SMEs – those with a workforce of less than 10 workers and whose turnover and balance sheet do not reach two million euros – we have proposed the creation of the figure of an external tutor for micro-SMEs. He would be in charge of managing the relationship with the training center, registering the student in Social Security, filling in the performance parts of the apprentice in the company … In short, releasing him from all these tasks and leaving the micro-SME with the sole function of training ”, Salvans expands.

From the cabinet of the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, they value formulas that allow small and medium-sized companies to use these students also when taking a leap in innovation in their production processes. That thanks to the updated design of the courses they can find in them a way to modernize and adapt to the needs of the market.