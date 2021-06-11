The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Friday that “the regional government will make available to the autonomous community 20 million euros“, With the aim of” continuing to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and also attract private investment that opts for this profile of companies. “

«Whoever wants to innovate and undertake a project in the Region of Murcia will be able to count on the different tools promoted by the regional government, through Info, to turn ideas into real projects for the future», Explained the head of the regional Executive.

The line of subsidies for innovative companies and scalable SMEs, the line for private investors or the financing line ‘Emprendia’ are some of the aids launched for entrepreneurs and to them, in the month of July, the tender for the management of an investment fund endowed with 7 million euros, which will mobilize a total of 16 million, to be invested exclusively in projects in the Region of Murcia.

«We are an enterprising land that defends freedom and where We promote measures that help those who generate employment and development», Remarked the president. López Miras closed the presentation ceremony of ‘Zakut Innovation Hub’, an accelerator of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology that will be installed in the Region of Murcia and whose objective is “to make available to entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporations in Spain the methodologies that have turned Israel into the ‘startup nation’ par excellence ”.

It is, in the words of the president, “a great opportunity to accelerate the growth and consolidation of our entrepreneurial ecosystem at an international level.”