The Community will wage a battle to get the Corvera airport to bear the name of Juan de la Cierva. The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, announced this Thursday after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council that the Executive of López Miras will prepare appeals in the administrative and judicial channels against the “sectarian” decision of the Ministry of Transport, based on to the Law of Historical Memory. In this sense, the Community will commission a report from an “independent” historian to try to refute the “biased and ideological” study by Ángel Viñas, the only one on which the Ministry has relied, which links the inventor of the autogyro with the coup. of State of 1936.

Ortuño, who acted as spokesman due to the absence of Valle Miguélez (who attends the debate on amendments in the Assembly), reproaches the Government of Pedro Sánchez “that while speaking of concord in Catalonia, it mounts political trials to an illustrious Murcian.” “I ask Sanchez for understanding and magnanimity towards Juan de la Cierva,” ironically the head of the Presidency.

Tourist reactivation



The counselor presented a report on the evolution of the tourism sector in the first half of the year to the Governing Council, showing an optimistic tone. He assures that between January and April, the Region was the third community with a higher degree of hotel occupancy, only surpassed by the archipelagos. Likewise, the hotels on the Costa Cálida approach 60% of reserved places. The forecast is that this summer the Region will receive 1,200,000 tourists, 60% of the figure in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The majority of visitors will be nationals, according to Ortuño. Foreign tourism is yet to take off. And this is the fault, according to the counselor, of the Government of Spain. “The Region could have a safe corridor with the United Kingdom, but the central Executive has not done its homework” and this means that the British country does not include Spain in its list of safe destinations. The United Kingdom contributes half of the foreign tourists that the Region receives. Ortuño values ​​the losses that the sector will suffer at 450 million if the flow with Great Britain is not reactivated.

Other agreements



On the other hand, the Governing Council approved an investment of more than twelve million euros to improve thirty regional roads in the Northwest region. An agreement with the San Javier City Council was also authorized to build a dissuasive car park in La Manga del Mar Menor, next to the fire station.

The Seneca Foundation received authorization to allocate 887,260 euros to the training of research staff in universities and public bodies in the Region, within the ‘Research Talent and its Employability’ program.

Likewise, the BIC declaration was granted for the sculptural group of the Four Saints of Cartagena (San Leandro, San Fulgencio, Santa Florentina and San Isidoro), the work of Francisco Salzillo.