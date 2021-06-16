The Community has commissioned the teacher Roberto Villa, of the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid, the elaboration of a historical report that complements the file on naming Juan de la Cierva to the International Airport of the Region of Murcia.

The objective of this document, as the Community explains in a letter, is to respond to the “biased” arguments that have led the central government to prevent calling the airport with the name of the Murcian engineer.

This was announced by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, after his meeting with this expert, in which he confirmed his collaboration with the Community to carry out «an independent historical report that endorses the merits of Juan de la Cierva in world aeronautical aviation, and that it refutes the partisan arguments put forward in the document provided by the Democratic Memory Secretariat, “said the counselor.

Díez de Revenga defended the need to “remove from the political question the figure of Juan de la Cierva, recognized worldwide,” and argued that “his scientific legacy is technically indisputable and a great example of the application of science for the benefit of all humanity.

“The central government, instead of carrying out a rigorous study and basing its decision on complementary reports that independently and objectively assess the figure of the engineer Juan de la Cierva, has done so in a totally ideological and partisan manner,” criticized Díez de Revenga .

Accredited researcher



Roberto Villa García is a professor at the University in the Area of ​​History of Thought and Social and Political Movements at the Rey Juan Carlos University. It has been specialized in research, publication and dissemination on elections, political parties and political violence in three specific periods: the Restoration, the Second Republic and the Transition. He is the author of more than fifty scientific publications, among which his latest book ‘1917 stands out. The Catalan State and the Spanish Soviet ‘.

He has been part of several competitive research projects of the National Plan, regional calls and an international one linked to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (United States). He was twice invited researcher by that university and once by Paris IV-Sorbonne (France).