The Community, in the hands of the Cartagena City Council, expressly agreed to the purchase operation to the Public Land Business Entity (SEPES) of the land by the Cartagena Port Authority for the development of the Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL) of Cartagena in Los Camachos.

Is about “a priority project for the regional government, which is unblocked and must become a reality as soon as possible ». This was stated this Thursday morning by the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, in Cartagena together with the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga; the mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón; and the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz. “Is about an important infrastructure that will promote maritime-land intermodality and it will increase business competitiveness, “said Miguélez.

As explained in a statement, “the implementation of a ZAL will make Cartagena and the Region the gateway to Europe for goods that circulate by sea through the Strait. And this will generate huge opportunities for the regional economy, since it is the launch point for exporting companies to Europe by train through the Mediterranean Corridor, and to the rest of the world by ship through the Port of Cartagena ».

The Minister of Business recalled that the regional government allocates, through the INFO budgets of 2021, two million euros for collaboration in the start-up of the Cartagena ZAL, “Thus continuing with the roadmap set for the development of strategic projects that allow the Port of Cartagena to continue to grow as a development engine for the region and the Region of Murcia.”

Provisional approval of the AIR



The counselor also highlighted the provisional approval by the regional government of the Action of Regional Interest (AIR) of the Activities Zone. The AIR is an instrument of Spatial Planning regulated in the Law of spatial planning and urban planning of the Region of Murcia, which seeks maximum urban agility when it comes to the general interest.

Miguélez pointed out that «AIR gives value to land because it greatly speeds up its urban management, facilitating subsequent detailed management instruments ”. Currently, the environmental processing is in process and after the Strategic Environmental Declaration the AIR may be definitively approved by decree by the Governing Council.